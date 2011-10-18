* Savings bank Liberbank cuts Telecable stake to 15 pct

* Agrees to sell 85 pct to the Carlyle Group

MADRID Oct 18 Spanish savings bank Liberbank said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell 85 percent of telecommunications company Telecable to the Carlyle Group, cutting the bank's stake to 15 percent.

No financial details of the sale were provided.

On Monday, a source told Reuters that Liberbank planned to raise capital by selling an approximately 70 percent stake in Telecable worth about 300 million euros.

Spain has forced its banks -- laden with bad debt after a housing bubble burst in 2008 -- to merge and raise capital or be taken over by the government.

Banks without significant private investment must meet a 10 percent core tier 1 capital ratio.

Liberbank, formed by the merger of regional savings banks Cajastur, Caja Extremadura and Caja Cantabria, initially required about 519 million euros to reach the 10 percent target, but had cut this back to about 200 million euros by generating capital organically, the source said on Monday.

The Bank of Spain gave Liberbank and one other bank, Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) more time to raise funds.

BMN plans to issue 250 million euros of convertible bonds to meet the central bank's tough new capital requirements, a source close to the deal said on Monday. [ID:nL5E7LH2VC] (Reporting By Judy MacInnes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)