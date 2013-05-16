(Adds details, background)

MADRID May 16 Shares in Spain's Liberbank rose sharply after the stock began trading in Madrid on Thursday, in the first bank flotation in nearly two years as the country's lenders try to put a European rescue behind them.

Liberbank, one of Spain's smallest surviving banks by market share, is bolstering its finances after real estate-related woes forced it to take European aid last year, when the country's ailing banks altogether requested 40 billion euros ($52 billion) of bailout money.

After surging nearly 60 percent in early trading, Liberbank shares, priced at 0.40 euro per share in the listing, were trading up 40 percent at 0.56 euros at 1050 GMT.

The listing of Liberbank - which was created in 2011 by the merger of several savings banks from northern and central Spain - comes nearly two years after the ultimately ill-fated initial public offerings (IPOs) of Bankia and Banca Civica.

The latter was quickly taken over by healthier Caixabank , while Bankia became a symbol of Spain's crisis, requesting a rescue last year, barely a year after listing.

Bankia's bailout with European money practically wiped out shareholders, including many small time savers.

Liberbank did not go down a traditional IPO route, however. Its listing took place with little fanfare, as it shunned the stock exchange bell-ringing that usually welcomes new listings - a ceremony that later came back to haunt the likes of Bankia.

Liberbank's listing followed a debt-for-equity swap through which it gave preference shareholders and investors in its subordinated debt ordinary shares. That gave it a ready-made investor base, which initially made up the 30 percent free float now being traded.

It did face the risk of a massive sell-off if retail investors, who make up around 10 percent of the free float, tried exiting the stock straight away.

But the bank has offered investors incentives to hold the stock for another two years, including regular interest payments until it can pay dividends. It has also said it would buy out retail shareholders at 1.1 euros a share in two years' time if the stock is still languishing below that level.

Liberbank took 124 million euros of European aid in the form of bonds that can convert to equity, avoiding direct nationalisation. It has two years to repay that aid.

Like peers, Liberbank's profits will likely be dragged down by Spain's troubled economy and rising bad debts this year, though the lender has now been purged of soured property assets. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Helen Massy-Beresford)