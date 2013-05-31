MADRID May 31 Spain's bank restructuring fund, or FROB, should move forward rapidly with the sale of two banks that are being wound down and that it controls, Bank of Spain head Luis Maria Linde said in a speech on Friday to the bank's board.

Linde did not name the two banks in his speech. But the two that fit the description are Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco. The FROB has struggled to sell off Catalunya Banc, as potential buyers have balked at absorbing what they are argue are additional risks on its balance sheet.