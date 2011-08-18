MADRID Aug 18 Spanish banks' bad loans ratio eased in June but remained at high levels, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday.

The level of bad loans as a ratio of total lending by Spain's financial sector fell 818 million euros ($1.18 billion)to 116.6 billion, taking the ratio down to 6.42 percent in June from a 16-year high of 6.5 percent in May.

Bad loans have risen consistently in Spain's banking system as unemployment and high personal debt levels weigh. They are now more than 10 times higher than in the mid-2000s. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.692 euro)