MADRID, July 14 Shares in Imperial Tobacco 's distribution unit Logista rose on Monday after debuting on the Spanish stock exchange.

The company's shares were up at around 13.2 euros per share after they began trading at 1000GMT, up 1.5 percent from the 13 euros the shares were priced at in the initial public offering (IPO). That was at the bottom end of a 12.50 euro to 15.50 euro price range, which gave the company a value of around 1.73 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Louise Heavens)