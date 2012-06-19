BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 18 All times are provisional and in GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish corporate events, click on.
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
19/06 0700/0900 Industry orders Apr
19/06 0700/0900 Industry turnover Apr
19/06 0700/0900 Services turnover Apr
20/06 Trade balance mm Apr
27/06 0700/0900 Retail Sales yy May -9.8%
28/06 0700/0900 HICP Flash yy Jun 1.9%
29/06 0800/1000 Curent account balance Apr -3.20b
02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI Jun 42.0
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm Jun
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy Jun
04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices May
04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI Jun 41.8
06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output May -8.3%
13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm Jun
13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy Jun
13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm Jun
13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy Jun
16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders May
16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover May
16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover May
17/07 Trade balance mm May
------------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Government Debt Auctions
Date Event
------------------------------------------------------
19/06 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
21/06 Bond auction.
26/06 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.
05/07 Bond auction.
17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
19/07 Auction of Bonds.
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20
MADRID- 21st ACI Europe Annual Assembly, Conference &
Exhibition (to June 22)-
MONDAY, JUNE 25
SANTANDER- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, and
chairman of Spanish bank BBVA, Francisco González,
to speak at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
THURSDAY, JUNE 26
SANTANDER- Vice-President of the European Commission and
Competition Commissioner, Joaquín Almunia, to give a speech
at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
MONDAY, JULY 2
MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak
at Desayunos Europa Press.
SATURDAY, JULY 7
PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)
(to July 14)-
SUNDAY, JULY 8
MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July
12)-
TUESDAY, JULY 10
BARCELONA, Spain - IAAF World Junior Championships (to July
15).-
-----------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
Reuters is also publishing a new Western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analyst meetings. Click on or type in the code and hit F9.
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.