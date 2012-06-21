Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
MADRID, June 21 All times are provisional and in GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish corporate events, click on.
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
27/06 0700/0900 Retail Sales yy May -8,2% -9.8%
28/06 0700/0900 HICP Flash yy Jun 2,1% 1.9%
29/06 0800/1000 Curent account balance Apr -3.20b
02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI Jun 42.0
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm Jun
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy Jun
04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices May
04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI Jun 41.8
06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output May -8.3%
13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm Jun
13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy Jun
13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm Jun
13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy Jun
16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders May
16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover May
16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover May
17/07 Trade balance mm May
DIARY - Government Debt Auctions
Date Event
26/06 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.
05/07 Bond auction.
17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
19/07 Auction of Bonds.
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
MONDAY, JUNE 25
SANTANDER- 1000GMT - Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de
Guindos, and chairman of Spanish bank BBVA,
Francisco González, to speak at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
MADRID- 1030GMT - Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy speaks at closing
ceremony of Spanish employers' organization CEOE.
TUESDAY, JUNE 26
SANTANDER- Vice-President of the European Commission and
Competition Commissioner, Joaquín Almunia, to give a speech
at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
MADRID- 1300GMT - ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio speaks
in Madrid.
MONDAY, JULY 2
MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak
at Desayunos Europa Press.
SATURDAY, JULY 7
PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)
(to July 14)-
SUNDAY, JULY 8
MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July
12)-
