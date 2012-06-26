MADRID, June 26 All times are provisional and in GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish corporate events, click on.

ECONOMIC INDICATOR

DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR

27/06 0700/0900 Retail Sales yy May -8,2% -9.8%

28/06 0700/0900 HICP Flash yy Jun 2,0% 1.9%

29/06 0800/1000 Curent account balance Apr -3.20b

02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI Jun 42.0

03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm Jun

03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy Jun

04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices May

04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI Jun 41.8

06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output May -8.3%

13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm Jun -0,1%

13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy Jun 1,9%

13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm Jun -0,2%

13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy Jun

16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders May

16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover May

16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover May

17/07 Trade balance mm May

27/07 0700/0900 Unemployment Srvy Q2

------------------------------------------------------------

DIARY - Government Debt Auctions

Date Event

------------------------------------------------------

05/07 Bond auction.

17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.

19/07 Auction of Bonds.

24/07 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.

GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

-----------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

MADRID- 0700GMT - Foreign Minister speech at Nueva Economía

Forum, Madrid.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

MADRID- 1100GMT - ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio speaks

in Madrid.

MONDAY, JULY 2

MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak

at Desayunos Europa Press.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)

(to July 14)-

SUNDAY, JULY 8

MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July

12)-

-----------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.