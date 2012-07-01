MADRID, June 29 All times are provisional and in
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI Jun 41.5 42.0
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm Jun
03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy Jun
04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices May
04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI Jun 41.5 41.8
06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output May 8.5% -8.3%
13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm Jun -0.1%
13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy Jun 1.9%
13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm Jun -0.2%
13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy Jun 1,8%
16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders May
16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover May
16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover May
17/07 Trade balance mm May
27/07 0700/0900 Unemployment Srvy Q2
DIARY - Government Debt Auctions
Date Event
05/07 Bond auction.
17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
19/07 Auction of Bonds.
24/07 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
MONDAY, JULY 2
MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak
at Desayunos Europa Press.
MADRID- 1045GMT - Algerian oil advisor, Ali Hached, talks in
Madrid.
SATURDAY, JULY 7
PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)
(to July 14)-
SUNDAY, JULY 8
MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July
12)-
