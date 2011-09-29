MADRID, Sept 29 The postponement of the initial public offering of Spanish state lottery Loterias y Apuestas del Estado was due to difficulty in obtaining its real value, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Thursday.

"The lead managers said that it was not sure that we could get the price that they and the government believe it is worth," Salgado told state radio.

Bookbuilding on the IPO, expected to raise 7 billion euros for depleted state coffers, was due to begin on Friday but the government announced by surprise on Wednesday night that the sale would not go ahead as planned. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)