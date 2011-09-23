* IPO prospectus regulatory approval expected next week
(Adds detail, analyst)
MADRID, Sept 23 Spain approved the sale of a
stake in state-owned lottery operator Loterias y Apuestas del
Estado on Friday, leaving what will be the country's biggest
initial public offering on track despite tough markets and
political opposition.
"The government's green light for the IPO is just one more
step towards its going ahead. But the European debt crisis is by
no means abating and the outlook for Greece is grim," a Spanish
bank analyst said.
Spain had kicked off the sale of up to a 30 percent stake on
Monday, even as Greece default talk gathered pace.
The IPO, which one person familiar with the matter has said
could raise 6-9 billion euros ($8-$12 billion) for state
coffers, was due to be completed in October, ahead of a Nov. 20
election. Spain's stock market regulator was expected to approve
the IPO prospectus next week.
While revenue from privatisation sales cannot be used to
reduce a European country's annual public deficit under EU
rules, the proceeds will mean Spain has to issue less debt.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared, along with those of
many euro zone countries, on fears the government has lost
control of its finances after the annual deficit hit 11.1
percent of gross domestic product in 2009.
The treasury has to issue around 27 billion euros in bonds
in the fourth quarter to meet its gross issuance target this
year, and with yields near euro-era highs, cash from the
Loterias IPO and the planned sale of Barcelona and Madrid
airports will ease that burden.
Spaniards will elect a government on Nov. 20, and are poised
to punish the governing Socialists -- in power for more than
seven years -- over the European Union's highest unemployment
rate and a sluggish economy.
The centre-right People's Party, which has a commanding lead
in opinion polls, is against the Loterias sale, saying it would
not help cut the public deficit. It has said the government was
selling one of the state´s crown jewels at a bargain basement
price.
"Whether the sale finally goes ahead or not will definitely
depend on market conditions. LAE is not going to be handed out
on a plate. But there is a lot of investor interest in a company
which has no debt, a concession for life, and promises to pay
out over 80 percent of earnings in dividends," the analyst said.
(Reporting By Judy MacInnes, Editing by Paul Day and Dan Lalor)