MADRID, Sept 23 Spain approved the sale of a stake in state-owned lottery operator Loterias y Apuestas del Estado on Friday, leaving what will be the country's biggest initial public offering on track despite tough markets and political opposition.

"The government's green light for the IPO is just one more step towards its going ahead. But the European debt crisis is by no means abating and the outlook for Greece is grim," a Spanish bank analyst said.

Spain had kicked off the sale of up to a 30 percent stake on Monday, even as Greece default talk gathered pace.

The IPO, which one person familiar with the matter has said could raise 6-9 billion euros ($8-$12 billion) for state coffers, was due to be completed in October, ahead of a Nov. 20 election. Spain's stock market regulator was expected to approve the IPO prospectus next week.

While revenue from privatisation sales cannot be used to reduce a European country's annual public deficit under EU rules, the proceeds will mean Spain has to issue less debt.

Spain's borrowing costs have soared, along with those of many euro zone countries, on fears the government has lost control of its finances after the annual deficit hit 11.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2009.

The treasury has to issue around 27 billion euros in bonds in the fourth quarter to meet its gross issuance target this year, and with yields near euro-era highs, cash from the Loterias IPO and the planned sale of Barcelona and Madrid airports will ease that burden.

Spaniards will elect a government on Nov. 20, and are poised to punish the governing Socialists -- in power for more than seven years -- over the European Union's highest unemployment rate and a sluggish economy.

The centre-right People's Party, which has a commanding lead in opinion polls, is against the Loterias sale, saying it would not help cut the public deficit. It has said the government was selling one of the state´s crown jewels at a bargain basement price.

"Whether the sale finally goes ahead or not will definitely depend on market conditions. LAE is not going to be handed out on a plate. But there is a lot of investor interest in a company which has no debt, a concession for life, and promises to pay out over 80 percent of earnings in dividends," the analyst said. (Reporting By Judy MacInnes, Editing by Paul Day and Dan Lalor)