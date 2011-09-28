* Would have been Spain's biggest-ever IPO
* Faced fierce political opposition
* Other privatisation sales planned
MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's economy ministry said
on Wednesday it had decided to delay the planned stock market
launch of the state lottery, at which it had hoped to raise up
to 9 billion euros ($12.2 billion) and help convince investors
its public finances are in order.
What would have been Spain's biggest-ever initial public
offering had also met with fierce resistance from the People's
Party, which opinion polls give a commanding lead ahead of
parliamentary elections to be held on Nov. 20.
Spain set up a company called SEVALAE in December 2010 with
a view to privatising a 30 percent stake in the lottery
operator, Loterias y Apuestas del Estado.
"At this time, the situation in the capital markets is
different to what it was then, and SEVALAE, with due
assessment, considers conditions do not exist to guarantee
proceeds reflecting the value of Loterias," a ministry
statement said.
"The operation may be resumed when market conditions
warrant."
The Madrid bourse's blue chip Ibex .IBEX index has lost
13.5 percent in the year to date, according to Reuters data.
Spain's securities regulator had been expected to publish a
prospectus for the IPO this week after the Spanish Cabinet
approved the sale on Friday and kicked off the sale on Sept.
19. [ID:nL5E7KN2F9] [ID:nL5E7KJ0UN]
A source familiar with the deal last week said the sale
could have raised 6 billion to 9 billion euros for state
coffers.
The government also hopes to raise money by selling off
concessions to run Spain's two biggest airports.
While revenue from privatisation sales cannot be used to
reduce a European country's annual public deficit under
European Union rules, the proceeds will mean Spain has to issue
less debt.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared since its deficit far
exceeded EU limits in 2009 and the euro zone debt crisis stoked
fears the government may not be able to trim its budget
shortfall back to sustainable levels.
($1 = 0.735 euro)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Matthew Lewis)