MADRID, Sept 14 Spain is considering delaying
the sale of state lottery owner LAE amid tepid international
investor appetite at the price expected by the government,
newspaper El Mundo reported, citing investment bank sources.
Spain wants to list 30 percent of Loterias y Apuestas del
Estado (LAE) in November in what would be the country's largest
initial public offering, and expects to raise about 7 billion
euros ($9.57 billion).
The timetable has been maintained despite turbulent
financial markets and a general election due to take place that
same month.
"Investors are interested, but at much lower prices than the
Economy Ministry wants," said one investment banking source
quoted in the article.
No one at the Economy Ministry was immediately available to
comment.
Global coordinators are Santander , BBVA ,
Goldman Sachs , UBS , JP Morgan and
Credit Suisse .
($1=.7317 Euro)
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)