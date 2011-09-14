MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's Initial Public Offering of state lottery owner LAE is on track, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday following a report the government was considering delaying the sale.

Spain wants to list 30 percent of Loterias y Apuestas del Estado (LAE) in November in what would be the country's largest initial public offering, and expects to raise about 7 billion euros ($9.57 billion).

The Spanish conservative People's Party, expected to take the Prime Minister's office at November general election, has publically expressed its opposition to the sale saying it would not help the fight to deflate the public deficit.

