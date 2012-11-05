MADRID Nov 5 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Monday it will issue up to 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in 3-year bonds at a rate to be determined depending on market conditions at the time of issuance.

The issue will be of a maximum of 10,000 bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros each, Mapfre said.

($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)