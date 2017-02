(Adds details)

MADRID Oct 26 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday net profit rose 8.7 percent to 765.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first nine months from a year ago, lifted by solid domestic business, especially in home, life and automobile insurance.

Total revenues rose 12.1 percent to 17.6 billion euros, while premium revenues were up 13.9 percent to 14.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Judy MacInnes)