MADRID Oct 17 Banco Mare Nostrum, one of two Spanish savings banks still seeking to raise capital to meet strict new requirements from the country's central bank, plans to issue 250 million euros in convertible bonds, a source close to the deal said on Monday.

The board of directors of Mare Nostrum, a merger of savings banks led by CajaMurcia, will approve the issue on Tuesday, the source said.

The conditions of the bond imply a valuation of Banco Mare Nostrum, known as BMN, at a 60 percent discount on its book value, the source said.

"BMN's board is expected to approve tomorrow the conditions for an issue of 250 million euros in 3-year convertible bonds so that the entity can meet Bank of Spain's capital requirements," the source said.

"The issue is directed at professional and institutional investors and through it (Mare Nostrum) will comply with the capital ratios demanded by the Bank of Spain," the source said.

The bonds will carry an 8 percent coupon, the source said.

The conversion price has not been established, the source said.

Spain has forced its banks -- buried in piles of bad debt after a housing bubble burst in 2008 -- to merge and raise capital or be taken over by the government.

The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted savings banks in September, valuing the lenders at practically nothing, after they failed to raise capital to meet requirements.

Banks without significant private investment must meet a 10 percent core tier 1 capital ratio -- a measure of financial strength.

The Bank of Spain gave Mare Nostrum and one other bank, Liberbank, more time to raise funds. (Writing by Fiona Ortiz)