MADRID May 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The Spanish oil company has sold an 11.86 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF to Morgan Stanley, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, without disclosing a price.

The sale was made at $26.90 per share, a source with knowledge of the matter said, or a total of $1.25 billion.

Newspaper Expansion said the company was also preparing the imminent sale of Argentine bonds it is set to receive tomorrow in compensation for the 2012 seizure of YPF.

Separately, two members of the board of Mexico's national oil company Pemex said on Tuesday the company has yet to make a decision about whether or not to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spain's Repsol.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had made a 725-million-euro ($1 billion) binding bid for a controlling stake in the pay-TV business of Prisa, the indebted local media group that publishes El Pais newspaper.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan is set to report first quarter earnings after the market close.