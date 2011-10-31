MADRID Oct 31 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
ACERINOX
The Spanish stainless steelmaker said on Friday that a
forecasted market recovery has not occurred and is not expected
until the first quarter of 2012.
ECONOMY
The Bank of Spain is set to release current account data for
August at about 0800 GMT.
The opposition People's Party, which has a commanding lead
in opinion polls, is due to publish its manifesto for
parliamentary elections on Nov. 20.
