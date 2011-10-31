MADRID Oct 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACERINOX

The Spanish stainless steelmaker said on Friday that a forecasted market recovery has not occurred and is not expected until the first quarter of 2012.

ECONOMY

The Bank of Spain is set to release current account data for August at about 0800 GMT.

The opposition People's Party, which has a commanding lead in opinion polls, is due to publish its manifesto for parliamentary elections on Nov. 20.

