MADRID Jan 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
REPSOL
Repsol will like approve on Wednesday the sale of liquified
natural gas assets to Shell, reported newspaper Cinco
Dias, citing sources close to the deal.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica has asked its banks to extend the
maturity of 1.25 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of an existing 2
billion euro loan that expires in July 2016, banking sources
told Thomson Reuters syndicated loans news service RLPC on
Monday.
IBERDROLA
Spanish lender Kutxabank said on Monday its stake in utility
Iberdrola fell from 5 percent to 4.9 percent, after it opted to
claim dividends in cash instead of in shares. Iberdrola's
payment of scrip dividends in shares to other investors diluted
Kutxabank's stake.