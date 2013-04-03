The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

The International Airlines Group (IAG) will buy up to 30 Airbus A350 aircrafts for Spanish flag carrier Iberia, newspaper El Economista reports on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the negotiations. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that IAG could order the long-range aircraft for its British Airways arm as soon as this week.

PESCANOVA

Spanish fishing company Pescanova, which filed for insolvency last month, will hold a board meeting to review its accounts and debt situation on Thursday, one day before a deadline set by the stock market regulator for the firm to publish its 2012 full-year results, newspaper Expansion reports. The company found discrepancies between its accounts and its bank debt after the regulator opened an investigation into the firm for possible market abuse in March.

ABERTIS

Infrastructure company Abertis wants to increase its majority stake in satellite operator Hispasat, Cinco Dias reports, and is currently negotiating a price as well as an investment plan with Spain's State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI).