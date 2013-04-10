MADRID, April 9 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is looking to possibly list
its Colombian business to raise funds to cut its debt, online
newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing
financial sources. It said the operation was at a very early
stage and dependent on market conditions.
VUELING, IAG
The board of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling on Tuesday
unanimously recommended shareholders accept an improved takeover
offer of 9.25 euros per share from International Airline Group.
LA CAIXA
Spanish banking group La Caixa, which controls Caixabank, is
looking to sell a package of 12,000 properties for more than 1.5
billion euros ($2 billion), in what would be a rare large scale
disposal of housing assets held by lenders, a source with
knowledge of the talks said.
JAZZTEL
Spanish telecoms group Jazztel will be included in the Ibex-35
index tracking the country's 35 biggest companies, from April
23. Bailed-out lender Bankia has been dropped.