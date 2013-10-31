MADRID Oct 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: POPULAR, BME, ACERINOX Spanish lender Banco Popular, stock market operator BME and steelmaker Acerinox are due to report nine-month results before the market open.

INDRA Spanish technology firm Indra is set to report nine-month earnings after the market close.

MEDIASET ESPANA Broadcasting group Mediaset Espana, which is 40 percent owned by Italy's Mediaset, late on Wednesday posted a 45 percent drop in nine-month net profit to 22.1 million euros ($30 million).

SACYR <SCYR.MC, ACS Construction firms Sacyr and ACS said late on Wednesday they had sold their stakes in the group that runs the metro of Seville to infrastructure firm Globalvia for a total of 199 million euros. Sacyr, which owned 32.77 percent, will raise 58.3 million euros from the sale and ACS, which held its 34.01 percent stake via its Iridium subsidiary, got 60.5 million euros.

