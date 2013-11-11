MADRID Nov 11 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
GRIFOLS
Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols has agreed to acquire the
blood transfusion diagnostics unit of Switzeland's Novartis for
$1.675 billion, the companies said on Monday.
SPANISH BANKS
Spain's Liberbank and nationalised Bankia are close to selling
off portfolios of non-performing loans, collectively worth 1.7
billion euros ($2.27 billion), Expansion newspaper reported on
Monday.
