MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica will not exercise a call option to increase to 100
percent its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls
Telecom Italia, the chairman of the Spanish telecoms
group told an Italian daily on Thursday.
CAMPOFRIO
Mexico's Sigma is finalising a full takeover bid of Campofrio
after agreeing to buy 40 percent of the Spanish foods company
from La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro
Ballve, ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.
ACCIONA
Acciona is negotiating a tie-up with Bombardier Inc.
to compete against Spain's state-owned Renfe on high-speed train
contracts, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing sources close
to the talks.
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell expects more mergers in the
domestic banking sector, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an
interview with Expansion.
CAIXABANK
Spanish savings bank group La Caixa said on Wednesday it is to
cut its majority stake in Caixabank, the country's third-biggest
lender, with a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) share placing and
convertible bond issue.
SPANISH BUILDING COMPANIES
Three Spanish builders report nine-month earnings on Thursday.
OHL will post results before the market open, while Sacyr and
ACS will report after trading closes.