MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELEFONICA Telefonica will not exercise a call option to increase to 100 percent its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, the chairman of the Spanish telecoms group told an Italian daily on Thursday.

CAMPOFRIO Mexico's Sigma is finalising a full takeover bid of Campofrio after agreeing to buy 40 percent of the Spanish foods company from La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro Ballve, ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

ACCIONA Acciona is negotiating a tie-up with Bombardier Inc. to compete against Spain's state-owned Renfe on high-speed train contracts, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the talks. SABADELL Spain's Banco Sabadell expects more mergers in the domestic banking sector, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an interview with Expansion. CAIXABANK Spanish savings bank group La Caixa said on Wednesday it is to cut its majority stake in Caixabank, the country's third-biggest lender, with a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) share placing and convertible bond issue.

SPANISH BUILDING COMPANIES Three Spanish builders report nine-month earnings on Thursday. OHL will post results before the market open, while Sacyr and ACS will report after trading closes.