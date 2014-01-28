BRIEF-T-Bull EGM resolves to raise capital, trade shares on WSE main market
* Says its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) decided to convert series C1, C2 and C3 shares into series E shares
MADRID Jan 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELECOMS
Vodafone has hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a possible purchase of a stake in Spanish cable operator Ono, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the talks. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
* Says its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) decided to convert series C1, C2 and C3 shares into series E shares
LONDON, March 22 The heads of Britain's top 100 listed companies earn on average almost 400 times more than a worker on the minimum wage, according to analysis that will add fuel to the fire of a debate about inequality in the country.
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for private placement of shares