MADRID Feb 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, APOLLO

The Spanish bank is to team up with US fund Apollo to buy a loan portfolio worth 5 billion euros from Eurohypo, some of which corresponds to failed credit, website El Confidencial reported.

BANKIA

Spain plans to sell several 3 percent tranches of Bankia to institutional investors this year, Cinco Dias reported.

ONO

Directors of Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, on Tuesday agreed to push ahead with their plan to list the company on the stock market and deferred a takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

IBERDROLA

Spain's Iberdrola said on Tuesday it was selling a 1.979 percent stake in Portuguese utility EDP in the market through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas said late on Tuesday it had won a contract worth 580 million Canadian dollars ($525.20 million) to build a sulphur recovery unit at bitumen refinery in Alberta, Canada.