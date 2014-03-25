MADRID, March 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL

Orange, advised by Merrill Lynch, is analysing the details of a possible acquisition of Jazztel worth up to 2.7 billion euros, according to financial sources cited by El Confidencial.

MOTORWAYS

The government will force banks to take haircuts of 50 percent on motorway sector debt, newspaper La Vanguardia reported.

SANTANDER

The bank is planning a 30 billion euro small business financing plan aimed at 30,000 SMEs, El Mundo reported.

BANKIA Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia said late on Monday it had sold 70.2 percent of Bancofar - a financial firm specialised in the pharmaceutical industry - to Banco Caminos for about 36.8 million euros ($51 million). It said the deal would have a positive impact of 25 million euros on the bank's capital. GRUPO LAR Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi, a listed real estate vehicle managed by property firm Grupo Lar, said late on Monday it had bought two shopping centres in northern Spain for 39.4 million euros. One is the Txingudi Parque Comercial in the Basque Country, and the other is Centro Comercial Las Huertas in Castile and Leon.

