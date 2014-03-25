MADRID, March 25 The following Spanish stocks
JAZZTEL
Orange, advised by Merrill Lynch, is analysing the
details of a possible acquisition of Jazztel worth up to 2.7
billion euros, according to financial sources cited by El
Confidencial.
MOTORWAYS
The government will force banks to take haircuts of 50
percent on motorway sector debt, newspaper La Vanguardia
reported.
SANTANDER
The bank is planning a 30 billion euro small business
financing plan aimed at 30,000 SMEs, El Mundo reported.
BANKIA
Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia said late on Monday it had sold
70.2 percent of Bancofar - a financial firm specialised in the
pharmaceutical industry - to Banco Caminos for about 36.8
million euros ($51 million). It said the deal would have a
positive impact of 25 million euros on the bank's capital.
GRUPO LAR
Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi, a listed real estate vehicle
managed by property firm Grupo Lar, said late on Monday it had
bought two shopping centres in northern Spain for 39.4 million
euros. One is the Txingudi Parque Comercial in the Basque
Country, and the other is Centro Comercial Las Huertas in
Castile and Leon.
