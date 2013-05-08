MADRID May 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica, Europe's largest telecoms provider by revenue,
reported a 9 percent drop year-on-year in first quarter revenues
to 14.1 billion euros ($18.5 billion) on Wednesday, in line with
analyst expectations.
BANKS
The Bank of Spain estimates that Spanish banks have a total
of 88 billion euros of restructured loans that have not been
provisioned, Expansion reported on Wednesday.
Separately, Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB is studying
speeding up the sale of nationalised lenders CatalunyaBanc and
Novagalicia after a downbeat report from consultancy McKinsey,
El Pais reported without naming sources.
BANKIA, IAG
Qatar has approached International Airlines Group, the owner
of British Airways and Iberia, with an informal offer to become
the company's largest shareholder by buying the 12 percent stake
held by Spain's nationalised lender Bankia, the Financial Times
reported.
MEDIASET ESPANA