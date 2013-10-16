MADRID Oct 16 The following Spanish stocks may
MADRID AIRPORT PLANS
Spanish airport authority AENA urges airlines
operating out of Madrid's Barajas airport to open up 67 new
routes to 44 countries to link the Spanish capital directly to
big tourist markets, mainly in Asia, El Pais reports citing an
internal AENA document. The airport regulator also said Barajas
could look for alternative low-cost operators to replace routes
cancelled by EasyJet and Ryanair following hikes
in airport tariffs, which Spain now plans to reduce.
INDAS
Portobello and Vista Capital, a joint venture between
Santander and the Royal Bank of Scotland, have
mandated Morgan Stanley to sell Spanish hygiene product company
Indas for 400 million euros ($540 million), online newspaper El
Confidencial reports, citing official sources. The newspaper
says several parties are interested in acquiring the company,
including Blackstone, which has already presented an
offer.
