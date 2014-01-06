MADRID Jan 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia , and had no details of such a deal. SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO A Spanish government team will meet officials in Panama on Monday to try and end a cost dispute between a consortium expanding the Panama Canal, led by Sacyr, and the waterway's operator.