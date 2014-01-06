BRIEF-AP1 fund says Rollen can continue on as CEO
* AP1 fund, sixth biggest owner in Hexagon, says based on current information, have confidence in that Ola Rollen can carry on duties as CEO and board member
MADRID Jan 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO A Spanish government team will meet officials in Panama on Monday to try and end a cost dispute between a consortium expanding the Panama Canal, led by Sacyr, and the waterway's operator.
March 16 Sunplus Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/iVauzY Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 16 Deltamac Taiwan Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2qvB62 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)