MADRID Jan 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) said on Tuesday it might take over a key part of the waterway's expansion if the consortium in charge of the project, led by Spain's Sacyr, makes good on a threat to suspends work.

CODERE Spanish gaming group Codere said late on Tuesday that it would not make a interest payment due on Jan. 15 this year on a 2015 bond issue, adding that it was continuing debt restructuring negotiations with creditors.

BANKIA The Spanish government is considering selling part of its stake in bailed-out Bankia as soon as the first quarter of this year, official and banking sources said, hoping to recoup part of the multi-billion euro rescue under favourable market conditions.

COLONIAL Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group said on Tuesday it has purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland, at a price of 1 euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU