MADRID Feb 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis posted a 39.8 percent fall in 2013 net profit to 617 million euros on Wednesday, missing a 631-million-euro average forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

REE

Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica posted on Wednesday a core profit growth of 0.2 percent for 2013 to 1.3 billion euros, hit by lower transport income following the electricity sector reform.

ENDESA

Spanish power firm Endesa ELE.MC on Wednesday posted a 8 percent drop in annual net profit to 1.88 billion euros, as it was hit by Spanish electricity reforms.

COMPANY EARNINGS

Spain's Jazztel, Indra and Ebro Foods are also due to report 2013 earnings on Wednesday.

REPSOL Repsol said late on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved a $5 billion settlement from Argentina over assets seized in 2012 which will now need approval from the oil major's shareholders and the Argentine Congress.

Repsol also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.028 billion euros late on Tuesday.

FERROVIAL Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, the biggest shareholder in Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH), released results late on Tuesday. It beat core profit expectations for 2013 and said it had the resources to make new investments.

