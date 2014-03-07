MADRID, March 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

The Spanish government does not rule out the sale of further stakes in Bankia this year, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre told Expansion in an interview, echoing comments by Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to Reuters last month.

Separately, Expansion said U.S. fund Capital Group is now Bankia's second largest shareholder with 5.49 percent.

DEOLEO

Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) said on Thursday it has made a non-binding offer to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo, as it seeks to bring home some local brands. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU