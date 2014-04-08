UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MADRID, April 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DEOLEO
Spanish Treasury Ministry said on Monday the government would be interested in acquiring a minority stake in the olive oil giant
EDREAMS ODIGEO
The Spanish travel firm is due to start trading at 1000 GMT on the Madrid stock exchange.
COLONIAL
The builder is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Tuesday to approve a fresh recapitalisation.
ENERGY COMPANIES
Spain's cuts in subsidies for renewable energy will hit company revenues by about 1.7 billion euros this year, the regulator, the CNMC said on Monday
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources