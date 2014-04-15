MADRID, April 15 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
The Bank of Spain will subject 16 Spanish lenders to its own
stress tests this month ahead of European Central Bank tests
later this year, the Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing
financial sources.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica is offering to lease
some spectrum to a German competitor in a bid to secure EU
antitrust approval for its proposed takeover of KPN's
E-Plus unit in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU