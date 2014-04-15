MADRID, April 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Bank of Spain will subject 16 Spanish lenders to its own stress tests this month ahead of European Central Bank tests later this year, the Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica is offering to lease some spectrum to a German competitor in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Monday.