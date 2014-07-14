MADRID, July 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL Spanish bank Sabadell is planning to hive the hotels it owns, which were repossessed from struggling borrowers, into a vehicle of at least 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) grouping its assets and third party ones, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

It said the vehicle might then be listed on the stock market.

GOWEX The former chief executive of Spanish wireless networks provider Gowex, Jenaro Garcia, who was charged last week with three financial crimes after he said he had misrepresented the firm's accounts, will testify at the country's High Court on Monday morning.

The company's shares have been suspended for over a week.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7331 Euros)