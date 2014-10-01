MADRID Oct 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS A vehicle owned by a pension fund of German airline Lufthansa is placing a 3 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus. The shares would be sold at between 28.8 euros a share and 29.62 euros a share, a source said late on Tuesday.

CAIXABANK

The Catalan bank aims to pay dividends in cash only from 2016, and will start to pay a cash element in 2015, according to an executive speaking at a London conference as cited by newspaper Expansion.

