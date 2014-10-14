MADRID Oct 14 The following Spanish stocks may
BRITISH AIRWAYS
HSBC raises British Airways to Overweight from Neutral and
its target price to 400 pence from 380 pence.
FERROVIAL, CORP ALBA
Corp Alba, the investment arm of the March family, will be
the leading shareholders in airport operator AENA when the
government announces the sale of a 21 percent stake later this
week, Expansion reported citing sources.
Banks handling the sale will aim to convince investors to
come on board with AENA's commitment to pay half its profit in
dividend, according to one of the banks in the closely-guarded
sale process.
ENDESA
Italy's biggest utility company Enel, which controls Spain's
Endesa will cut the amount set aside to buy out minority
investors of its subsidiaries in a new business plan that will
be unveiled in March, two sources close to the plan said on
Monday.
GAS NATURAL
Spain's Gas Natural GAS.MC said on Monday it was leaving its
2015 payout plans unchanged after announcing a $3.3 billion
takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity distributor
Compania General de Electricidad (CGE).
