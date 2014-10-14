MADRID Oct 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BRITISH AIRWAYS

HSBC raises British Airways to Overweight from Neutral and its target price to 400 pence from 380 pence.

FERROVIAL, CORP ALBA

Corp Alba, the investment arm of the March family, will be the leading shareholders in airport operator AENA when the government announces the sale of a 21 percent stake later this week, Expansion reported citing sources.

Banks handling the sale will aim to convince investors to come on board with AENA's commitment to pay half its profit in dividend, according to one of the banks in the closely-guarded sale process.

ENDESA

Italy's biggest utility company Enel, which controls Spain's Endesa will cut the amount set aside to buy out minority investors of its subsidiaries in a new business plan that will be unveiled in March, two sources close to the plan said on Monday.

GAS NATURAL

Spain's Gas Natural GAS.MC said on Monday it was leaving its 2015 payout plans unchanged after announcing a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE).

