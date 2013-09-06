MADRID, Sept 6 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati urged Telefonica to
decide what to do with its stake in the Italian company and said
the time was ripe to join a consolidation wave in the telecoms
industry.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For
latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU