BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces January premium income for its units
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
MADRID Dec 20 Spain's Metrovacesa shares opened up 160 pct on Thursday after shareholders agreed to launch a bid for 2.28 euros ($3.02) per share and delist the company.
Shareholders Santander, BBVA, Sabadell and Popular set the offer price after the market closed on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
* Dec quarter consol net profit 52 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Manager Credit Views: Key Themes for 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894147 LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors. But investors and investment managers remain sanguine on credit: investment manager outlooks highlight selective credit attractiveness, although they do recognise the risks