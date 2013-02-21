MADRID Feb 21 The Miss Spain beauty pageant
organiser, Certamen Miss Espana, has become the latest victim of
the country's deepening recession after being forced to file for
insolvency.
The organizer of the contest, which began in 1960 but was
not run last year, filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 7 with a Madrid
court and has a month to declare its debts according to a filing
in the official gazette on Wednesday.
Spain has seen a run of companies going to the wall in
recent weeks as a government-led clean-up of its banking system
has prompted lenders to call in overhanging debts and reject
struggling borrowers' calls to renegotiate lending terms.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy is in the midst of
its second recession since 2009 after the property sector boom
turned to bust in 2008, leaving millions out of work and
domestic demand plummeting.
The company could not be reached for comment and the group's
official web site was not working.
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)