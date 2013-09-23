MADRID, Sept 23 A record number of mobile phone
users in Spain switched service providers in July, hitting big
operators such as Telefonica as the recession spurred
customers into looking for cheaper deals, according to new
figures published on Monday.
Telefonica and Vodafone lost out to smaller
competitors Orange, Yoigo and virtual
operators, which rent and sell on network capacity from
established operators.
In July, 638,948 clients switched operator, up almost 50
percent on the same month in 2012, helping Orange, Yoigo and
virtual operators catch up with the bigger players, according to
the industry regulator, the CMT.
Operators are slashing prices and offering bundled packages
including mobile, fixed line, internet and television services
to attract new clients at a time when consumer confidence is
very low, with one in four of Spain's workforce unemployed and
retail sales falling month-on-month for over three years.
Orange now has 22.8 percent of the mobile market, compared
with 20.9 percent in July 2012, while Yoigo's market share
increased to 6.6 percent from 5.8 percent. Virtual operators
grew their market share to 11.1 percent in July from 7.8 percent
a year before.
Telefonica's market share fell to 34.4 percent in July from
37.6 percent a year earlier, while Vodafone's slice of the
market shrank to 25.2 percent from 27.9 percent.
"Strong competition between mobile operators boosted the
figures for switching and new connections," the CMT said in a
statement.
Despite attracting some new clients, Telefonica lost 119,014
connections overall, while Vodafone, the second-biggest
operator, recorded a net loss of 68,512 lines. Virtual operators
led gains, with a balance of 152,869 new customers.
The number of mobile lines in Spain rose by 169,856 in July,
the third consecutive month of increases following months of
decline. However, the total number of connections, at 52.2
million, was 4.5 percent fewer than a year earlier.