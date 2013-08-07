(Corrects data to show Orange gained not lost clients after regulator published incorrect figures)

By Anna Claeys

MADRID Aug 7 Spain's mobile market shrank in June, data showed on Wednesday, dampening chances of recovery following a return to growth in May for the first time in 10 months.

Spain's recession, which has left 26 percent of the workforce jobless, has pushed mobile phone customers to ditch their handsets or switch to low-cost operators to save money.

The cheaper providers are gaining market share as a result and heavyweights like Telefonica are losing ground.

The data, provided by Spain's telecoms regulator, showed the mobile market shrank by more than 100,000 mobile lines in June. The total number of mobile connections dropped to 51.9 million from 54.6 million a year earlier.

The figures from Barcelona-based regulator the CMT indicated a return to the pattern of contraction seen since 2009. Operator revenues dropped by more than 400 million euros ($532.4 million) in the year to end-March.

This shows that cash-strapped customers continue to cut mobile spending as the export-led recovery promised by Spain's government fails to filter through to consumers. Retail sales overall in the country have fallen for three years in a row.

Spain's no. 4 player Yoigo dropped 121,900 lines in June, its first major loss this year, denting its market share which dropped to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent in May.

The country's two biggest operators, Telefonica's Movistar and Vodafone, which have lost hundreds of thousands of clients over the past year, shed 102,440 lines and 90,920 connections respectively.

No. 3 player Orange gained 42,000 connections in June after integrating customers from virtual operator Simyo, which they acquired from Dutch group KPN in December.

The low-cost virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) were the primary beneficiaries in June, gaining 195,870 new lines. These firms, which rent network capacity from established networks and have only been active in Spain since 2006, offer cheap deals that have become attractive in the recession.

They now make up over 10 percent of the market, up by 3 percentage points from June last year. By contrast Movistar's share fell by the same amount, down to 35 percent.

Broadband specialist Jazztel and cable operator ONO have led the rapid growth of virtual operators by offering mobile services with their fixed-line offers. The virtual operators' growth pointed to a potential mobile sector recovery in May when they gained over 281,250 new clients that month.

But their growth might be limited as they rely on the technology of traditional operators and many are aimed at niche groups.