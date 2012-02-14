(Corrects COAG leader's name in paras 4 and 5 to Blanco from Lopez)

* Spain fruit-veg exports 8.6 bln euros

* European Parliament to vote on Thursday

MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish farmers pelted the European Parliament and Commission office in Madrid with tomatoes on Tuesday in protest against a trade agreement with Morocco that they say could put fruit and vegetable growers out of work and add to high unemployment.

The reciprocal agreement lowers trade barriers on the entry of primary goods - mainly fruit and vegetables - into the European Union from Morocco in return for allowing processed goods into the North African country.

Farmers from the COAG union plan to turn up with 500 tonnes of oranges to another protest on Wednesday and further action is set for Thursday, when the European Parliament is due to vote on prolonging the agreement.

COAG leader Miguel Blanco estimated fruit and vegetables accounted for half of all farm jobs in Spain and earned the country 8.6 billion euros ($11.4 billion)a year in exports.

"In these times of crisis and unemployment, renewing the accord would be a heavy blow to the economy and jobs. Increasing the tomato quota alone would cost 350,000 days' wages a year in Spain," Blanco said.

"The accord ... allows agribusiness with European capital to produce in Morocco and sidestep environmental and labour conditions required in the EU."

European Union data show Spain had the highest unemployment rate in the 17-country euro zone in December at 22.9 percent.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts and Paul Hanna; Editing by Anthony Barker)