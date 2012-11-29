MADRID Nov 29 Spain's eviction moratorium
weakens Spanish banks' financial position, although it will have
little impact on the residential mortgage-backed securities
market, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.
The law, passed this month by the Spanish government allows
a two-year moratorium on evictions in specific cases.
"The Decree slightly weakens the creditor's financial
position in the Spanish mortgage market and is an initial sign
of the potential modification of the full recourse nature of
Spanish mortgages," Moody's said in a statement.
"The Decree will reduce the level of recoveries expected
through November 2014 and increase the time delay before the
creditor can materialise recoveries following the sale of the
repossessed property," it also said.
"The overall credit implications for Spanish RMBS deals will
be marginally negative given that current recovery levels
observed in Spanish securitisation deals are already very low,"
it added.