By Paul Day

MADRID, Sept 22 The slump in Spain's property market showed no sign of improving in July as mortgage approvals fell to their lowest in at least eight years, though the beleaguered economy saw some respite from a solid tourist season, official data showed on Thursday.

The number of mortgages approved in Spain's once booming housing sector plunged 44.2 percent from a year earlier to 46,980 in July, the lowest since the data series began in 2003.

Analysts said the data reflected weak domestic confidence in the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy as well as banks' reluctance to lend.

Spain's decade-long housing boom burst in 2008, sending tremors through the economy and marking the onset of almost three years of recession or stagnation. The country has one of the highest levels of household debt in the euro zone, adding to the government's challenge as it tries to slash its deficit and ward off pressure from financial markets.

The construction sector was worth 10 percent of GDP in 2009, though this had slipped to 8.7 percent by the second quarter of this year, according to INE data.

The value of mortgages granted by Spanish banks plunged 48.3 percent in July year-on-year, to 5.8 billion euros ($7.9 billion), INE said, also the lowest level in eight years.

Home mortgages, excluding capital borrowed to mortgage other properties, fell 47 percent to 29,523 units.

"These are very bad figures, but not the only piece of economic data which is pointing to a stagnation or even slight contraction, of growth in the third quarter," economist at Citi in Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez said.

"Lenders are being much more prudent due to the tensions in the financial markets, while potential buyers are holding off for the moment."

Spanish savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) said on Wednesday that more than half of its total credit to the property sector could be considered non-performing loans.

The Bank of Spain took over the troubled savings bank in July, arranging for the state-backed bank restructuring fund FROB to provide 5.8 billion euros in funding and prepare CAM for sale to another institution.

TOURIST, EXPORT BOOST

Tourism has become one of the crippled economy's few supports, with unrest in North Africa and the threat of a new Europe-wide recession boosting business at Spanish beach resorts as sun seekers look for a safe, cheap holiday option.

Foreign tourist arrivals in August rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier to 7.6 million people, the highest level since July 2007, according to figures by Frontur, an Industry Ministry survey.

Spain's Socialist government is betting on tourism, one of the few growth patches in the economy and which accounts for about 11 percent of GDP, to help it meet growth forecasts that look increasingly ambitious.

The government expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.3 percent in 2011, but consensus is closer to 0.8 percent.

"There's no doubt that tourism will give a boost, but it's going to be hard for it to be enough to make a difference on forecasts," Banco Sabadell analyst Juan Rodriguez Rey said.

The export sector as a whole -- foreign tourist receipts form part of exports in the national accounts breakdown -- rose 13.8 percent in July, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the trade deficit down 61.7 percent year-on-year.

Exports have become increasingly important for the Spanish economy as construction and domestic demand falters, but they are now being hit by weakening growth in Spain's main trade partners.

Exports grew 14 percent in the second quarter compared to 23.4 percent growth in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Additoinal reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Susan Fenton)