MADRID Oct 28 Spain summoned the U.S.
ambassador on Monday to discuss allegations of spying on Spanish
citizens that it said could break the climate of trust between
the two countries if proved true.
Earlier, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo said the NSA had
recently tracked over 60 million calls in Spain in the space of
a month, citing a document which it said formed part of papers
obtained from ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"I had been in touch with (the U.S. ambassador) before this
morning's meeting...So far, we have no official indication that
our country has been spied on," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose
Manuel Garcia-Margallo said at a joint news conference with his
Polish counterpart in Warsaw.
"As in previous occasions, we've asked the U.S. ambassador
to give the government all the necessary information on an issue
which, if it was to be confirmed, could break the climate of
trust that has traditionally been the one between our two
countries."
Madrid has also asked the United States to provide more data
from the National Security Agency (NSA), the foreign ministry
said in a statement issued after a meeting between Spain's
Secretary of State for the European Union, Inigo Mendez de Vigo,
and U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos.
U.S. President Barack Obama has ordered a review of U.S.
surveillance programmes after Snowden leaked documents that
raised alarm in the United States and abroad.
"We will continue to confer with our allies, such as Spain,
through our regular diplomatic channels to address the concerns
that they have raised," Costos said in a statement.
Spain has so far resisted calls from Germany for the
European Union's 28-member states to reach a "no-spy deal",
after reports that the NSA monitored the phone of German
chancellor Angela Merkel.
El Mundo reproduced a graphic on Monday which it said was an
NSA document showing the agency had spied on 60.5 million phone
calls in Spain between Dec. 10, 2012 and Jan. 8 this year.
The newspaper said it had reached a deal with Glenn
Greenwald, the Brazil-based journalist who has worked with other
media on information provided to him by Snowden, to get access
to documents affecting Spain.
El Mundo said the telephone monitoring did not appear to
track the content of calls but their duration and where they
took place.
Snowden is currently living in Russia, out of reach of U.S.
attempts to arrest him.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Emma Pinedo and Tracy Rucinski;
Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by
Paul Day and Ralph Boulton)