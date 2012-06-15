GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
MADRID, June 15 Spain's Almaraz I nuclear plant has undergone an unscheduled halt due to a electrical fault that led to a fire in the external power supply system, the Nuclear Safety Council said on Friday.
The fire, which led to the injury of one member of the electricity board, has been extinguished, the Council said in a press release. (Reporting by Nigel Davies)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.