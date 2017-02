MADRID, Sept 23 Spain's 1,000-megawatt Cofrentes nuclear plant is set to begin refuelling on Sunday, operators Iberdrola said on Friday.

Iberdrola did not say when the refuelling would likely finish, but earlier this year Spanish utilities industry body UNESA estimated work at the plant in eastern Spain would be complete by Nov. 12. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)